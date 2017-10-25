Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

More Videos

    Two Rock Hill police vehicles were involved in a collision with each other Wednesday afternoon. Rock Hill police spokesperson Cpt. Mark Bollinger said the officers in the vehicles are fine.

Two Rock Hill police vehicles were involved in a collision with each other Wednesday afternoon. Rock Hill police spokesperson Cpt. Mark Bollinger said the officers in the vehicles are fine.
Joseph Sharp of Fort Mill died after he ran into traffic twice at the intersection of Albright Road and Blackmon Street in Rock Hill Friday night, Rock Hill police said. Sharp was hit by the first car, then fled into nearby woods, then was hit again in a separate incident and later died, police said.

Bradley Hensley of Rock Hill pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a York Couty courtroom Thursday. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in a September 2016 incident in which he admitted to shooting another man three times. Defenese attorneys argued in court that the case involved a "love triangle," but prosecutors said there was no evidence that an affair happened.

A suspect was shot and killed in North Carolina Thursday morning after a police chase in which York County officers exchanged fire with a suspect who rammed into two patrol cars. Police said the chase began in North Carolina, moved into York County and then went back into North Carolina, where it ended. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and Clover Police Chief Randy Grice said four officers were placed on administrative leave while the incident is investigated by SLED, which is standard police procedure.

Three candidates for Rock Hill mayor - John Gettys, Bump Roddey and Duane Christopher - reflected on the race and thanked supporters late Tuesday, after votes were tallied. Roddey, a York County Council member, and Gettys, a Rock Hill Sports Commission chair, were nearly deadlocked in votes, with veteran landscape architect Christopher trailing in third place. An Oct. 31 runoff election is expected, because the candidates needed 50 percent of the votes plus one to avoid a runoff. The York County election board is to meet Thursday morning to certify election results.

Joe Houston and his nephew Scott Houston, both of Chester, successfully hunted a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator near the South Carolina coast. They had to use a crossbow, harpoons and a gun to finish the hunt, which took an hour and 45 minutes, before they were able to get the alligator in the boat. Joe Houston is having the meat processed and having the head and other parts mounted.

Many residents at Courtyard at Highland Park apartments for seniors in Rock Hill want a third access ramp put in the front of the building. The ramp will allow them easier access to the York County Council on Aging senior center and bus transportation. They say it also would help them avoid long walks from existing ramps around the building. Residents say trips now can take 20 or 30 minutes and are difficult in inclement weather for disabled people or those who move slowly with walkers.