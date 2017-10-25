Two Rock Hill police vehicles involved in Cherry Road collision

Two Rock Hill police vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon just outside the entrance to Cherry Park on Cherry Road.
One police SUV appeared to collide into the back of another one, according to Rock Hill police spokesperson Capt. Mark Bollinger.
The officers in the vehicles were not injured, Bollinger said.
Police were on hand to direct traffic away from the collision. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the incident and determine what led to the crash, Bollinger said.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
