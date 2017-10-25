More Videos

  • Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash

    Two Rock Hill police vehicles were involved in a collision with each other Wednesday afternoon. Rock Hill police spokesperson Cpt. Mark Bollinger said the officers in the vehicles are fine.

Two Rock Hill police vehicles were involved in a collision with each other Wednesday afternoon. Rock Hill police spokesperson Cpt. Mark Bollinger said the officers in the vehicles are fine. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com
Local

Two Rock Hill police vehicles involved in Cherry Road collision

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

October 25, 2017 4:11 PM

ROCK HILL

Two Rock Hill police vehicles collided Wednesday afternoon just outside the entrance to Cherry Park on Cherry Road.

One police SUV appeared to collide into the back of another one, according to Rock Hill police spokesperson Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The officers in the vehicles were not injured, Bollinger said.

Police were on hand to direct traffic away from the collision. Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol will investigate the incident and determine what led to the crash, Bollinger said.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

