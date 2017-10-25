Mayoral debate: Roddey, Gettys bring focus on Rock Hill finances, dispute over taxes

More Videos 1:42 Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County Pause 0:43 Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 3:21 Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 1:11 Body of female found below bridge alarms neighbors in 'quiet' Fort Mill area 0:41 Man dies after being hit by two cars in Rock Hill 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase 1:55 NC man shows his copperhead bites 1:46 Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues Rock Hill mayoral candidates John Gettys and "Bump" Roddey debated city finances and other issues Tuesday night. The two will face off in an Oct. 31 runoff vote for the city's next mayor. Rock Hill mayoral candidates John Gettys and "Bump" Roddey debated city finances and other issues Tuesday night. The two will face off in an Oct. 31 runoff vote for the city's next mayor. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Rock Hill mayoral candidates John Gettys and "Bump" Roddey debated city finances and other issues Tuesday night. The two will face off in an Oct. 31 runoff vote for the city's next mayor. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com