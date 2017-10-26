Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said a missing pregnant woman whose body was discovered near the York and Lancaster county line, was murdered in North Carolina and dumped across the state line. Tolson said investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Natalie Nicholle Merrick by her unique tattoos. Merrick's long-time partner Mahmood Amjad Bhatti was arrested in Charlotte and charged in her death and the death of her unborn child.