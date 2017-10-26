York County High School Anglers, Clover High School to host fishing competition

Clover High School student Tanner Maness sat next to his best friend Britt Myers in math class on the first day of their sophomore year. Maness asked Myers to join the school fishing team, and Myers agreed.
Two years later, Maness, 17, is a senior member of the York County High School Anglers and will compete in the Palmetto Boat Center High School Trail Riley’s Cup on Oct. 28. This will be the first time Clover High has hosted the Riley’s Cup fishing tournament. It’s also the team’s first time partnering with Palmetto Boat Center.
“We wanted the best possible experience for the kids and to maximize their opportunities,” said Chris Kanute, the team’s adviser. “We wanted to showcase that this is a great fishing community, and that we have great high school teams.”
The Anglers were at the Costa Bassmaster High School National Championship last June at Kentucky Lake in Tennessee. Kanute’s son, Justin, 15, from Clover High School and Adam Altman, 16, from Nation Ford High School finished seventh and split a $1,250 scholarship. Maness and Myers, 17, placed 17th.
“Being with the Anglers taught me leadership, respect for your friends,” Maness said. “It taught me a whole bunch of stuff I’m going to take with me for the rest of my life.”
Kanute succeeded Ellie Carnes as adviser to the Lake Wylie Bassmasters in fall 2016. Before the Bassmasters, he coached fishing in Alabama for eight years. Kanute opened up the fishing team to other high schools in York County. The Lake Wylie Bassmasters soon became the York County High School Anglers.
“We’re giving another platform for the kids to belong to something,” Kanute said.
Jim Wylie, a private substance abuse counselor and bass fisherman, will be a volunteer boat captain at the Riley’s Cup for two middle school participants. This is his third year participating in the tournament.
“I’ve seen them stay in school, keep good grades and it’s great that they could win scholarships in the future from fishing,” Wylie said.
Middle school students of all levels and high school students in grades 10-12 can participate.
“Justin has competed against seniors since middle school,” his father said.
The Riley’s Cup will feature two competitions -- individual and Battle of the Borders, which is team rankings.
Individual participants will compete for who compiles the most weight of the largest five fish.
Battle of the Borders is for three teams of from each high school. The winner is determined by the highest combined weight between three teams.
Two hundred high school and 45 middle school fishing teams will converge on Clover High School, the site where fish will be weighed. Middle school weigh-in starts at 1 p.m., and high school weigh-in starts at 3 p.m. The community event will start at 10:30 a.m. There be kayaking ponds, fishing ponds, archery ranges, food trucks and fishing equipment vendors such as Cabela’s.
There will be keynote speakers Oct. 27, 4:30-8:30 p.m. at the Clover High School auditorium. Elite anglers Britt Myers, Shane Lineburger and Marty Robinson will speak along with YouTube personality Googan Squad, who creates videos about the fishing products and doing fishing challenges.
Kanute said he appreciates fishing because it teaches humility and patience.
“After weigh-in, even if they win, the kids are grateful. They may not catch a fish the next day, so fishing really makes you humble,” Kanute said.
