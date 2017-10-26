The new York County passport acceptance office opens Wednesday in Rock Hill at 933 Heckle Blvd., at the intersection of South Cherry Road. The current office in York will close at 5 p.m. Monday. No passport services will be available Tuesday during the move.
Local

Traveling outside the U.S.? You need this: York County passport office is moving Nov. 1.

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 26, 2017 4:30 PM

ROCK HILL

York County’s passport office will be in Rock Hill starting on Wednesday.

The new site of the York County Passport Acceptance Facility will be in Rock Hill in a county-owned building at 933 Heckle Blvd., suite 101, said David Hamilton, York County clerk of court.

The building at the corner of Heckle Boulevard and South Cherry Road also houses the York County office of the S.C. Department of Social Services and York County Coroner’s Office.

The new passport site opens for business at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Passport services will continue at the current office at 2 N. Congress St. in York on Friday and Monday until the close of business Monday at 5 p.m., said Angie Smarr, York County deputy clerk of court. For information through Tuesday, call the York office at 803-818-6840.

No passport services will be available on Tuesday when the office is moving from York to Rock Hill, Smarr said.

The phone number for the office also will change, starting Wednesday. The number starting Wednesday for information at the Rock Hill office is 803-909-1892.

For more information visit the York County Web site.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

