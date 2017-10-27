More Videos

    Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money.

Local

2 years after heroic Chester boy killed at school bus stop, there is still no sidewalk

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 27, 2017 8:07 AM

CHESTER

Thursday marked two years since La’Darious Wylie heroically saved his sister from a hit-and-run driver while waiting for the school bus in Chester. He died two days later.

The court case against the driver who hit and killed La’Darious is finished. Yet, there still is no sidewalk in the spot where La’Darious was hit and it’s raising concerns.

“We have to get this project done -- this was a tragedy and La’Darious Wylie is Chester’s hero,” said Alex Oliphant, Chester County Councilman.

The area where La’Darious died still serves bus stops for school children, Oliphant said. People are forced to walk in the street, including disabled people in the neighborhood in wheelchairs.

County and state officials say they are working toward a solution. The S.C. Department of Transportation officials say agency engineers will do a cost estimate for extending the sidewalk about 1,800 feet from where the sidewalk ends to the J.A. Cochran Bypass when county leaders get them details about what is wanted.

“We will work up a price,” said Vic Edwards, DOT Traffic Engineer for the district that includes Chester County.

Chester County Supervisor Shane Stuart last year said estimates for the sidewalks are about $800,000 .

Edwards said at this time there is no available funding for the project in the current budget. But officials can look at other money sources, Edwards said.

Oliphant said he and other Chester officials will look at potential money sources that include state transportation money and money from South Carolina’s new gas tax. Oliphant also said he wants new estimates to see if the cost can be lowered without sacrificing safety.

“This project is too important,” Oliphant said. “We have to find the money to make it happen.”

Stuart on Wednesday directed county staff and a private company that contracts with the county to start gathering necessary information to provide DOT staff an estimate. Oliphant said there is no timetable for finding the money or when construction might start.

“Two years ago this hero died,” Oliphant said. “This will make this area safer.”

La’Darious actions in saving his sister became a national story after The Herald first reported he pushed his sister out of the way before he was hit by a car that fled the scene. His heroism was chronicled as far away as the Daily Mail in England, and in national outlets such as Huffington Post, People, New York Daily News and others.

The S.C. General Assembly, city of Chester and Chester County have issued proclamations honoring La’Darious for his heroism.

La’Darious died at a Charlotte hospital. In a court case reported exclusively by The Herald, Michelle Johnson of Chester received probation in July after pleading guilty to felony hit and run resulting in death.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

