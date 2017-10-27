2 years after heroic Chester boy killed at school bus stop, there is still no sidewalk

More Videos 2:36 Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago Pause 0:11 Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference 0:57 Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments 0:32 File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 1:04 The Men's Shop owner Ronnie Bailes on retiring: 'We appreciate your loyalty' 0:43 Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 3:17 Moose and McCormick break down Rock Hill-Northwestern rivalry game 1:20 York County officers exchanged fire with suspect shot, killed in NC, SC chase Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money. Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

