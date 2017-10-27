Tega Cay resident celebrates win in breast cancer fight; local resources available

Susie Boyle of Tega Cay is a healthy person. She eats the right foods, is athletic. She takes her health seriously.
However, cancer doesn’t discriminate.
In June 2013, Boyle, now 47, was diagnosed with breast cancer during a routine mammogram. She elected to have a biopsy and wait on the results.
“It was a really long four days,” Boyle said.
The day Boyle walked into the doctor’s office to learn her results, she was joined by her son and daughter -- both clad in pink. She ended up needing their support.
Boyle said the doctor told her she had cancer.
“It was totally a shock,” she said. “You just kind of go blank. It’s like you’re watching somebody else’s life unfold.”
Boyle said she got the most positive type of cancer news. She was stage zero, meaning the cancer had not spread.
Boyle also was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS), a non-invasive form of cancer in the lining of the breast milk duck that hasn’t spread to other breast tissue. With DCIS, nearly all women can be cured, according to the American Cancer Society.
Doctors caught Boyle’s cancer early.
Boyle is now doing well after surgeries to remove the lump and radiation treatments. Boyle said she is looking forward to June 2018 when she can claim five years cancer free.
DCIS occurs in about one in five new breast cancer diagnoses, according to the American Cancer Society.
Boyle said she has had two lumpectomies. She also said her cancer was not related to estrogen or progesterone -- as two out of three cancers are.
“I hit every single small statistic that existed,” she said.
Boyle said she has relied on her faith.
“I believe it’s a God thing that right now I’m healed,” she said.
The American Cancer Society offers resources for those battling cancer, from the moment they are diagnosed and every step after, said Maeghan Pawley with the American Cancer Society.
The first thing anyone diagnosed should do is call 1-800-ACS-2345, a national resource for information on support, resources, and other programs, Pawley said. The line is open 24/7, 365 days a year, including holidays.
“It’s a one-stop shop to find out what local resources are available,” Pawley said.
The American Cancer Society offers programs aimed at all areas of life with cancer, Pawley said.
“We’re really working to attack cancer from every angle,” she said. “It shouldn’t matter what county you live in, we want to be sure we can provide some level of support for you.”
The Road to Recovery program pairs volunteer drivers with cancer patients who need a ride to treatment. The volunteers use their own car and donate their time to ensure patients can make their appointments, Pawley said.
“Our volunteers really get to know our patients,” she said. “It’s such a nice way for them to connect within the community.”
The ACS provides resources specific to breast cancer as well.
The Look Good, Feel Better program allows women going through cancer treatment to sit with cosmetologist volunteers and learn how to apply makeup, deal with hair loss and best dress their changing body shape.
“We know the effect cancer can have physically, but also mentally and emotionally on women,” Pawley said. “It’s a great program to help their self-esteem and make them feel back to how they felt before receiving the cancer diagnosis and treatment.”
The Reach to Recovery program matches cancer survivors with women going through treatment or who have recently been diagnosed. The national program pairs women of similar ages and similar diagnoses and treatment plans.
“They are talking to someone who truly understands what she may be going through or will be going through,” Pawley said. “(The volunteers) have been there and they want to be able to help someone else who is going through it.”
The ACS also partners with local hospitals, such as Piedmont Medical Center and Springs Memorial Hospital, to provide patients with resources specific to their diagnoses, said Amelia Sloan with ACS.
“We have a great relationship with the hospitals and local volunteers to make sure we’re not letting people fall through the cracks,” Sloan said.
Sloan said everyone should be their own health advocate and have an open and honest relationship with their physician. She said, at age 40, women should begin talking to their doctors about when is the best time for them to get a mammogram.
Boyle said women need to make their health a priority.
“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” she said. “As moms, we sometimes forget to take care of ourselves. It happens to one in eight people and most of us have eight friends.”
Boyle said to get tested is quick and necessary.
“Moms are important, strong people and the world needs us to be around,” she said. “It takes longer to drive home than the test.”
By the Numbers
▪ Death rates from breast cancer in the U.S. have dropped 39 percent between 1989 and 2015
▪ About 252,710 women are estimated to be diagnosed with breast cancer by the end of 2017, with an estimated 40,610 dying from it
▪ Nine of every 10 breast cancer deaths are in women 50 years old and older
▪ The American Cancer Society served in 2016 218 patients in York County, 31 patients in Chester County and 47 patients in Lancaster County
▪ As of the end of August 2017, the ACS has served 226 patients in York County, 47 patients in Chester County and 53 patients in Lancaster County
▪ The ACS has provided more than 1,400 rides to treatment and cancer-related appointments through Road to Recovery
▪ As of March 2017, the ACS is funding more than $4.9 million in cancer research grants
Average number of local cancer diagnoses:
▪ York County: 1,126 people, on average, are diagnosed with cancer a year (of those, 174 women are diagnosed with breast cancer)
▪ Chester County: 207 people, on average, are diagnosed with cancer a year (of those, 28 women are diagnosed with breast cancer)
▪ Lancaster County: 445 people, on average, are diagnosed with cancer a year (of those, 66 women are diagnosed with breast cancer)
For information on resources or how to volunteer, call the ACS at 1-800-ACS-2345 (800-227-2345).
Information compiled from the American Cancer Society and Centers for Disease Control
