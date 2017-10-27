8 children among 11 displaced after York house fire; Red Cross helping

A house fire Thursday afternoon displaced 11 people, eight of them children, fire officials in York said.
York officials called the American Red Cross to assist the family, said Brian Rose of the York Fire Department.
The fire at 601 Marvin Circle started around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in a wall outlet in a bedroom, Rose said.
It spread to some of the room’s contents before firefighters were able to put out the fire, Rose said. All the people inside were able to escape safely without injuries, Rose said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments