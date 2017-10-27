Fort Mill student magazine earns national awards; residents celebrate wins

Local students and residents are claiming titles and celebrating accomplishments.
Lake Wylie school earns statewide reading honor
Students of Oakridge Elementary School in Lake Wylie read more than 137,000 minutes this summer, earning the school a state title.
Oakridge was named “Best in State” for South Carolina in the 2017 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge, according to the Clover school district.
The elementary school will be featured in the 2018 Scholastic Book of World Records and will receive a commemorative plaque and celebration kit.
“As a staff, we appreciate all of our families who continuously encourage our students to read, and we hope their love of reading will continue with them into adulthood,” said Lori Maczko, Oakridge Elementary principal.
The national challenge aims to help students avoid the summer loss of learning by giving them a chance to earn prizes by completing weekly reading challenges, activities, games and quizzes based on children’s books, a release states.
Students in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., two U.S. territories and 14 countries read more than 138 million minutes in the reading challenge, according to a release.
Fort Mill student magazine earns state, national awards
“Voices,” Nation Ford High School’s 2017 student literacy magazine, has earned two places in the National Scholastic Press Association’s Design of the Year competition finals.
The cover, designed by 2017 graduate Justin McGuirl, and artwork designed by 2017 graduate Liesl Juell, both made the top 10 in the nationwide contest, a release states.
The overall winner of each category will be announced at the organization’s conference Nov. 16-19 in Dallas.
On Oct. 2, “Voices 2017” also was named Best in State at the S.C. Scholastic Press Association’s fall conference at USC in Columbia.
Nation Ford students also took home awards: Best cover design, Justin McGuirl; first place for fiction, Sydny Long; first place for nonfiction, Madelyn Levassiur; second place for poetry, Samantha McNeil; second place for art, Leisl Juell; third place for spread design, Kat Stiles.
Rock Hill residents crowned in church pageant
Jeremiah Andrew “Drew” Ray, 6, and Brooklynn Dell Jackson, 3, both of Rock Hill were crowned Mr. and Miss Zeta Amica during the Hermon Presbyterian Church annual pageant.
Ray, son of Lee Andrew Ray Sr. and Roxan Rawlinson-Ray, is a first-grader at Westminster Catawba School, a release states. His sponsor was Eva Hoyles.
Essie Watson sponsored Jackson, daughter of Brenxton Jackson and Alexaundrea Butler.
Zeta Amica is an auxiliary of Zeta Phi Beta sorority.
Rock Hill resident wins international writing award
Chloe Powell of Rock Hill’s original short story won a first place award in the international General Federation of Women’s Clubs’ annual writing competition.
The competition’s youth category is open for children and grandchildren of the organization’s members, a release states. Powell’s entry first won the statewide competition and was submitted to the international level.
Powell’s work won first place in the youth short story contest for grades kindergarten through second. Powell is the granddaughter of Kathy Schlauch, second vice president of the Woman's Club of Rock Hill, the local chapter.
Fort Mill student places at SC writing contest
Sydny Long, a senior at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, won third place in the South Carolina Writing Contest’s senior class, a release states.
For the fourth annual contest, 71 juniors and seniors from across the state submitted two pieces of writing to a panel of judges. The first piece answered the question “How should we improve the state of South Carolina?” The second was an impromptu piece on either a book that has inspired them or about where they come from.
The contest was hosted at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
Tega Cay resident inducted into academic honor society
Nicholas Lee Manco of Tega Cay was inducted into the Order of the Gown at the University of the South in Sewanee, Tenn., during the Oct. 6 convocation, according to the school.
The Order of the Gown is an academic honor society that since 1875 is the body responsible for maintaining the traditions and ideals of the University of the South, according to the school.
Rock Hill resident earns Eagle Scout
Patrick Thomas Moore of Boy Scout Troop 255 of Rock Hill has earned his Eagle Scout.
Troop 255 is sponsored by Allison Creek Presbyterian Church in York.
To earn the top award, Moore designed an outdoor classroom at Bethel Elementary School in Lake Wylie. He led a group of fellow scouts and volunteers to build bird feeders, bird houses and other features to attract wildlife to the space, a release states.
Moore, a rising junior at St. Philip Neri campus of St. Anne’s School in Fort Mill, is the son of John and Ashley Moore.
Dance competition gives $15K to local charities
On Sept. 30, Rock Hill community members put on their best dancing shoes to help others.
The second annual Dancing with the Stars Rock Hill competition raised more than $15,000 for local charities, a release states.
The first place couple, Nancy Landerman and instructor Dimitri Solomakha raised $6,000 for the Salvation Army.
Second place winners Karolina Szpiech and Daniel Gonzalez raised $4,500 for The Excel Village.
Jennifer Abernathy and Richard Beaver came in third place and raised $3,000 on behalf of the Arts Council of York County.
Kathryn and Ed Isaacs raised $1,500 for the Children’s Attention Home by placing fourth.
York native named Navy Chief Petty Officer
Chief Yeoman Christopher Jamison of York has been pinned a Navy Chief Petty Officer, a tradition dating back 124 years.
Yeoman is one of 4,400 sailors promoted out of the eligible 22,000 sailors, a release states. Of all sailors serving today, 8.5 percent earn the title.
