  York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

    A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.

A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.
A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

York father of 8 was working double shift at restaurant when his house burned

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

October 27, 2017 3:17 PM

YORK

Anthony Williams left his rented home in York on Marvin Circle early Thursday to work at double shift at Burger King.

Williams is a shift leader. He has worked at Burger King stores in Rock Hill and York for nine years.

“I have eight kids,” Williams said. “I have to provide.”

By mid-afternoon, Williams was pulled from the kitchen due to a family emergency. His house had burned.

The children and his wife, Crystal, and his wife’s sister, all were able to get out safely, but the fire and smoke damaged almost all their clothing, Williams said. Other personal items were lost, too, and the family now has no permanent place to live.

“We are in a motel, and at least we are together and safe,” Williams said.

The American Red Cross is helping the family, whose home right now is two rooms at a nearby motel.

The children include boys ages 10, 8, 7 and 5. The girls are ages 11 and 4, and the youngest two are twins who just turned 2.

What matters most is that no one was hurt, Williams said.

“But we have to figure out where to go now,” Williams said. “My kids, they lost most of their clothes.”

Williams’ sister-in-law Angel Lynn, who stays with the family, said the children inside at the time the fire was found Thursday were rushed outside by her sister, and they called 911.

York firefighters put out the fire, then called the American Red Cross to assist the family, said Brian Rose of the York Fire Department.

The fire at 601 Marvin Circle started around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in a wall outlet in a bedroom, Rose said. It spread to some of the room’s contents before firefighters were able to put out the fire, Rose said.

Red Cross officials are continuing to help the family with the immediate needs of the adults and children, said Aliza Gevirtz, disaster program manager for the Northern South Carolina chapter based in Rock Hill.

Because the fire was electrical, repairs must be made before the family can move back in.

Figuring out where to live, and putting clothes on eight children, is the family’s priority. All the diapers for the youngest children, and clothing for the school-aged children, are not salvageable, the family said.

“We lost the clothes, the house, we have nowhere to stay,” Angel Lynn said.

Anthony Williams said he did what he had to Friday to make sure his kids have clothing, a home and safety.

He put on about the only clothes he has left after the fire - his uniform - and went to work in the kitchen at Burger King in York.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Want to help?

The American Red Cross accepts monetary donations for families, but does not accept in-kind donations such as clothes.

Money donations can be made specifically for the Williams and Lynn family in York, whose belongings were lost in Thursday’s fire, said Aliza Gevirtz, disaster program manager for the Red Cross Northern South Carolina chapter based in Rock Hill.

Donations can be made online at www.redcross.org; or at the Rock Hill office, 200 Piedmont Boulevard, Rock Hill SC 29732. Note the name of the family on any donation specifically for them, Gevirtz said.

For more information, call the Rock Hill Red Cross office at 803-329-6575.

