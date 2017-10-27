York father of 8 was working double shift at restaurant when his house burned

More Videos 1:05 Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference Pause 1:47 Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 2:36 Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago 2:00 York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 0:32 File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill 0:43 Rock Hill police spokesperson says officers are fine after 2-car crash 3:25 Rock Hill mayor candidates Gettys, Roddey debate city finances, other issues 1:49 'Health professionals should solve health care issue,' says Rep. Norman 0:49 Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:57 Lake Wylie man looks to raise monuments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults. A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

