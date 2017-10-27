York County assessor’s office to review Roddey property documents

The York County assessor’s office will review documents related to property owned by mayoral candidate William “Bump” Roddey following an allegation made during a Tuesday night debate.
During the debate at Winthrop University, a person in the audience claimed that Roddey owns two homes in the county. The questioner claimed both homes have been declared as residences. The allegation also was that Roddey has paid the 4 percent tax rate as a primary residence on both homes, rather than a 4 percent tax on one home and a 6 percent tax on the second.
Roddey responded by saying his wife, Jarilyn, owns a home in her name, and he owns another in his name. He said he lives at the address, 469 Hemlock Ave., which is owned by his wife.
Roddey said he owns and is selling a home on Fox Crossing Court, just outside of the city limits.
York County Manager Bill Shanahan told The Herald on Friday that Roddey’s name is not on the deed for the home on Hemlock Avenue, and that Roddey’s wife does indeed own that home.
Shanahan said the assessor’s office routinely reviews documents as a standard operating procedure to ensure homeowners are paying the correct rate.
There is no clear time frame of when the review will be complete.
An official with the assessor’s office said the office will look at the deed and any changes of ownership. In the event of discrepancies, the assessor’s office would contact the homeowner directly.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
