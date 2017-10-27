Several tenants, hotel chain announced at Rock Hill’s Knowledge Park project

Several tenants seek to secure spots near Rock Hill’s downtown area, Knowledge Park project leaders said Friday.
Project leaders, standing outside the Lowenstein Building, announced a series of updates to the 23-acre University Center development midway between Main Street and Winthrop University. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson attended the event.
Cambria Hotels and Suites has inked a deal to build a 110-room, six-story hotel next to a proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor sports arena near the corner of West White and Laurel streets, according to principal developer Skip Tuttle.
Work could begin on the new hotel in mid-2018, according to Michael Wendel, president of Sand Hospitality.
Tuttle announced new details on what could be the first of three parking decks in the University Center area. He said the first one will have around 770 spaces. Combined with the parking below the Lowenstein Building, he said that would amount to about 1,000 spaces.
The historic Lowenstein Building is one of the key elements of University Center. Workers have spent most of this year renovating the building, as well as the adjoining 1939 building, as a prelude to University Center construction.
Developers say they gladly took advantage of state and federal tax credits to make it more affordable to refurbish a historic site.
Tuttle also released the names of a string of tenants who will take space in Lowenstein.
Atlas Copco will house 75 administrative employees in Lowenstein to help support its new $25 million facility in the Riverwalk Business Park. The Riverwalk site opened in February, and produces generators, portable compressors and other equipment.
Piedmont Medical Center will open a primary care facility inside the Lowenstein Building, Tuttle said.
Winthrop University will build offices and labs in the building to house its exercise physiology degree program.
Tuttle said another company has agreed to take space in the building, but requested anonymity until they host their own unveiling.
Developers have worked for years to create and market the University Center area, once home to the Rock Hill Printing & Finishing Co., commonly known as the Bleachery.
Knowledge Park is a one-square-mile area targeting “knowledge economy businesses” and an urban walkable lifestyle. University Center is a key redevelopment project within Knowledge Park.
City officials believe the indoor sports arena, which will consist of space for at least nine full basketball courts, will attract at least 172,000 tourists nationally and generate an estimated $10 million in economic impact.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments