Two arrested for attempted murder of man sitting in his car at gas station in Rock Hill

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

October 28, 2017 2:18 AM

Two people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to the shooting of a man who was sitting in his car at a gas station, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers with the York Police Department picked up Ricky Tyrone Dockery, 26, of York, and Jasmine Lashawn Lindsay, 23, of Rock Hill, and transported them to Rock Hill where they were arrested, according to a statement by Rock Hill Police Department spokesman Mark Bollinger.

Jeremiah McClure, 21, of Rock Hill was sitting in his car at the BP gas station Wednesday evening in the 1500 block of Albright Road when he was shot several times, Bollinger said.

Police said McClure was arguing with the suspects when Lindsay handed Dockery a handgun, who then shot McClure several times around 10:30 Wednesday night, according to Bollinger.

The suspects had an infant in the car at the time of the shooting, he said.

Dockery was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Lindsay was charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child, Bollinger said.

McClure is undergoing treatment for his injuries at a Charlotte hospital, Bollinger said.

Dockery and Lindsay are in jail in Rock Hill and await a bond hearing Saturday or Sunday, Bollinger said.

