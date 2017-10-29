What you need to know about Tuesday’s crucial Rock Hill mayoral election

After several months of hard-nosed campaigning in print, on television and over the airwaves, Rock Hill voters will have the last word.
Registered voters will decide between William “Bump” Roddey and John Gettys in an Oct. 31 runoff election to decide who will become the city’s new mayor. Longtime Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols is stepping down after 28 years of public service, including the last 20 years as mayor.
Roddey, a York County Council member, earned 4,015 votes (45.22 percent) in the Oct. 17 general election. Gettys, the Rock Hill Sports Commision Chair, earned 3,967 votes (44.68 percent).
Just over 18 percent of Rock Hill’s 48,321 registered voters cast ballots on Oct. 17. Local political scientists believe the upcoming runoff will have weaker turnout because it’s on Halloween.
Roddey and Gettys have battled in a series of public debates dating back to September. Roddey said he would represent a change in leadership because he believes the city is in poor financial shape.
Gettys, a former Rock Hill City Council member, disagrees with the charge. He says the city is on a path for growth through venues like sports tourism.
Jackson, Williamson square off for Ward 5
There also is a hotly-contested runoff in Ward 5 for a seat on Rock Hill City Council.
Challenger Nikita Jackson (793 votes, 44.15 percent) led first-term incumbent and Mayor Pro Tempore Ann Williamson (601 votes, 33.46 percent) after the Nov. 17 general election. The two met in a forum at Winthrop University’s Richardson Ballroom.
Ward 5 represents the southernmost portion of Rock Hill, including neighborhoods along Albright Road and Saluda Street.
The two candidates have been in this position before. Jackson was the lead vote-getter in a 2013 general election when she and Williamson were candidates, but Williamson won in the runoff.
How you can vote
Eligible voters can absentee vote 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Office of the Board of Voter Registration and Elections of York County, 13 S. Congress St., York.
Voters must bring one of the following photo identifications:
▪ S.C. driver’s license
▪ S.C. DMV ID card or S.C. Concealed Weapons Permit
▪ Federal Military ID
▪ U.S. passport or Veterans Affairs card
▪ S.C. Voter Registration Card with photo, which can be obtained at the York County Elections Office
