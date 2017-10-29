Chester County fire leaves 2 without home

Two adults were displaced from their Chester County home Sunday morning following a fire, according to the American Red Cross.
The Lando Fire Department responded to the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting the family, whose home on Schoolhouse Road in Richburg was destroyed by the fire. The organization is providing financial assistance for food, lodging, clothing and other essentials.
To help, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments