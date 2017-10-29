McClatchy
McClatchy

Local

Chester County fire leaves 2 without home

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 29, 2017 7:24 PM

Two adults were displaced from their Chester County home Sunday morning following a fire, according to the American Red Cross.

The Lando Fire Department responded to the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, whose home on Schoolhouse Road in Richburg was destroyed by the fire. The organization is providing financial assistance for food, lodging, clothing and other essentials.

To help, visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

    Leaders with the Knowledge Park project in downtown Rock Hill, South Carolina updated the community about several new tenants that will work in the University Center area. Many of the tenants will use either the proposed 170,000 square foot indoor sports arena or the newly-renovated Lowenstein Building.

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena 3:44

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena
Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference 1:05

Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference
Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show' 0:59

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

View More Video