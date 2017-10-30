Bridge concept could make downtown Rock Hill more pedestrian-friendly, leaders say

City officials are working with a Charlotte-based consultant to compile a “master plan” that would make it easier for residents and visitors to walk and bike in the downtown Knowledge Park area.
Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun was authorized last week to enter into a contract with Alta Planning + Design to put together a “connectivity” plan over the next few months that would make Knowledge Park as pedestrian-friendly as possible.
Knowledge Park is a one-square-mile area targeting “knowledge economy businesses” and an urban walkable lifestyle. The area roughly stretches from Winthrop University to Fountain Park.
Vehaun said the city needs to create a plan to handle potentially thousands of new visitors who could come to the city each week, thanks to several developments that are coming soon.
Knowledge Park leaders announced Friday that they agreed to bring a 110-room hotel next to a proposed 170,000-square-foot indoor sports complex near the Lowenstein Building at West White and Laurel streets.
Officials with the Rock Hill Sports Commission estimate the sports arena could attract at least 172,000 tourists annually. Rock Hill entered into a $6.6 million lease purchase agreement earlier this year to buy buses and other related infrastructure to help create a four-route seven-bus transit system that could debut by fall 2018.
“We anticipate that there will be a lot of people who won’t want to be in their cars around there,” Vehaun said. “To the extent that we can get them into the new bus system or walking would be good for traffic in the downtown area.”
According to Vehaun, Alta will sit down with stakeholders across the community to put together a comprehensive plan by spring 2018. He said Alta plans to host three separate community meetings to balance the needs of residents, Winthrop University, Norfolk Southern Railway and the Knowledge Park Leadership Group.
Alta said it would charge the city $59,233 to host the workshops, collect the data and compile a report. The Rock Hill City Council approved a motion last week to reallocate undesignated hospitality tax funds to pay for the contract.
Alta’s principal-in-charge is listed as John Cock. The Alta project manager is listed as Katie Lloyd, a Winthrop alumna.
Alta said it would consider the ramifications of building a bridge over Dave Lyle Boulevard and the railroad tracks to help pedestrians more easily reach Knowledge Park. Alta promises to inventory existing and planned pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure like sidewalks and paths to assess their strength.
Vehaun said Alta’s master plan will be compiled by studying the area to understand where public investment can best incentivize private investment. He said Alta will get input from developers, the city, businesses, residents, Winthrop and the S.C. Department of Transportation.
Alta could have a complete connectivity report by March 2018, according to Rock Hill city manager David Vehaun.
“As future development comes, we want to lay out a plan, not hold up private development,” Vehaun said.
City Council members Kevin Sutton and John Black expressed some reservations. Sutton said he wasn’t convinced the city should send the project to an outside consultant. Black said the city has already paid enough in consultant fees through the College Town Action Plan and a local parking plan.
“If we don’t own certain properties and (Alta) is recommending we do certain things, there’s no point,” Black said. “We don’t want a plan like we’ve done in the past where we’ve had to deviate from it.”
Alta said it would develop conceptual designs during its community meetings to give residents an idea of what development would look like. The workshop group would be staffed by Alta’s planners and engineers.
Bringing tourists from Main Street to the University Center area, where the sports arena will sit, is key for tourism, according to Alta. University Center is a key redevelopment project within Knowledge Park.
Alta will present information about how the bridge and other connectivity upgrades could increase the “attractiveness of vacant/underutilized sites and buildings.”
Council member Kathy Pender said she believed the plan would show a well-rounded view of all stakeholders’ concerns.
“I think it’s a good way to go,” she said. “It’s a good way for people to come to our community and give us their ideas.”
