Need to contact your congressman in Rock Hill? Here’s how.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman greets constituents at new Rock Hill office U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) greeted constituents Monday evening during an open house at his new Rock Hill district office in the Business Technology Center at 454 S. Anderson Road. Norman’s office is in suite 302B, on the third floor. U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) greeted constituents Monday evening during an open house at his new Rock Hill district office in the Business Technology Center at 454 S. Anderson Road. Norman’s office is in suite 302B, on the third floor. aharris@heraldonline.com Amanda Harris

