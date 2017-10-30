More Videos

  • U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman greets constituents at new Rock Hill office

    U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) greeted constituents Monday evening during an open house at his new Rock Hill district office in the Business Technology Center at 454 S. Anderson Road. Norman’s office is in suite 302B, on the third floor.

Local

Need to contact your congressman in Rock Hill? Here’s how.

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

October 30, 2017 6:32 PM

ROCK HILL

Constituents of South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District who need to reach their congressman can do so right in Rock Hill.

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) greeted constituents Monday evening during an open house at his new Rock Hill district office in the Business Technology Center at 454 S. Anderson Road. Norman’s office is in suite 302B, on the third floor.

More than 150 people showed up to shake Norman’s hand and see where they can meet with him.

“I would love to have anybody in the 5th District or anywhere else out here to visit,” Norman said. “We have a working office, and we’re here to do a job for the people of the 5th District of South Carolina.”

Norman’s office also can be reached by phone from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 803-327-1114. Appointments are recommended.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

