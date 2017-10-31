Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Keenan Miller, 22, is defending himself without a lawyer in a York County trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons. The charges stem from a Rock Hill shootout on Keels Avenue in March 2016. An 18-year-old man died, and another man was wounded. Miller and the prosecution gave opening arguments Tuesday; he also cross-examined his girlfriend at the time, who is a witness for the prosecution. She testified that she was in the car sitting next to Miller when the shooting happened.