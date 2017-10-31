More Videos

Fort Mill to keep its Complex 2:52

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

Pause
South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure 5:41

Gettys: topics of concern are continuing growth, infrastructure

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure 5:41

Christopher: topics of concern are jobs and infrastructure

Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment 5:42

Roddey: topics of concern are business, utility bills, unemployment

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs 1:46

Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments 0:49

Police investigating Rock Hill homicide after man driving a truck is shot, crashes into apartments

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Chinese Lantern Festival is 'wild' near Lake Wylie 0:58

Chinese Lantern Festival is 'wild' near Lake Wylie

  • Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

    Keenan Miller, 22, is defending himself without a lawyer in a York County trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons. The charges stem from a Rock Hill shootout on Keels Avenue in March 2016. An 18-year-old man died, and another man was wounded. Miller and the prosecution gave opening arguments Tuesday; he also cross-examined his girlfriend at the time, who is a witness for the prosecution. She testified that she was in the car sitting next to Miller when the shooting happened.

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Keenan Miller, 22, is defending himself without a lawyer in a York County trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons. The charges stem from a Rock Hill shootout on Keels Avenue in March 2016. An 18-year-old man died, and another man was wounded. Miller and the prosecution gave opening arguments Tuesday; he also cross-examined his girlfriend at the time, who is a witness for the prosecution. She testified that she was in the car sitting next to Miller when the shooting happened.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

Local

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

The Lamb family in Fort Mill's Baxter Village, who shared this video, has since 2001 been putting on an elaborate Halloween "street show" in their front yard on Halloween night. Allen Lamb becomes a classic character - a mummy, witch, werewolf, phantom, Frankenstein and others - who entertains trick-or-treating families with costume and a signature song that he performs. Allen and LouAnn Lamb live at 7144 Michael Scott Crossing, Fort Mill. The Herald asked readers to share videos of their Halloween fun.

Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference

Local

Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference

Mick Mulvaney was scheduled to speak at a private business roundtable in Fort Mill, South Carolina Friday morning, but he was momentarily distracted by a number of people wearing dinosaur costumes just outside of the room. Mulvaney was speaking at Movement Mortgage in Fort Mill, which encourages its employees to dress up in Halloween costumes on the Friday before Halloween.

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

Local

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Local

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money.

File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

Local

File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road on the evening of Oct. 25. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter.

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

Local

Sheriff: woman murdered in North Carolina, dumped in York County

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said a missing pregnant woman whose body was discovered near the York and Lancaster county line, was murdered in North Carolina and dumped across the state line. Tolson said investigators were able to identify 23-year-old Natalie Nicholle Merrick by her unique tattoos. Merrick's long-time partner Mahmood Amjad Bhatti was arrested in Charlotte and charged in her death and the death of her unborn child.