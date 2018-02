Customers and the general manager at the Peach Stand in Fort Mill said they are shocked that a 19-year-old employee was shot and killed Tuesday in what police say is a "random" shooting at the popular store. Karson Bailey Whitesell was killed after a gunman entered the store and fired a gun. Dozens of customers who were unaware of the shooting came to the store Wednesday, only to leave after seeing the "store closed today" signs.