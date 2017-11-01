Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

More Videos

Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show

Fort Mill to keep its Complex

Watch: young Indian Land team ready to face Emerald in 3A playoffs

Panthers Cam Newton praying for Kelvin Benjamin throughout game

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking

Knowledge Park officials give latest update on business tenants, indoor sports arena

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

    William "Bump" Roddey gave a tearful speech to his supporters Tuesday night after learning John Gettys likely received a majority of the votes for mayor of Rock Hill. The York County Councilman faced a runoff election against Gettys after Roddey won the primary election by 48 votes on Oct. 17. Unofficial results on Tuesday night showed Gettys ahead with just over 52 percent of the votes.

Jeff Sochko By Jeff Sochko, Special to The Herald
Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show

John Gettys pulled ahead in the race for mayor of Rock Hill Tuesday against William "Bump" Roddey. Gettys earned just over 52 percent late Tuesdsay evening in the runoff election. The candidates needed the runoff because neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election on Oct. 17, which earned Gettys 48 less votes than Roddey.

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Keenan Miller, 22, is defending himself without a lawyer in a York County trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons. The charges stem from a Rock Hill shootout on Keels Avenue in March 2016. An 18-year-old man died, and another man was wounded. Miller and the prosecution gave opening arguments Tuesday; he also cross-examined his girlfriend at the time, who is a witness for the prosecution. She testified that she was in the car sitting next to Miller when the shooting happened.

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

The Lamb family in Fort Mill's Baxter Village, who shared this video, has since 2001 been putting on an elaborate Halloween "street show" in their front yard on Halloween night. Allen Lamb becomes a classic character - a mummy, witch, werewolf, phantom, Frankenstein and others - who entertains trick-or-treating families with costume and a signature song that he performs. Allen and LouAnn Lamb live at 7144 Michael Scott Crossing, Fort Mill. The Herald asked readers to share videos of their Halloween fun.

Watch how Trump's budget director reacts to dinosaurs just outside a press conference

Mick Mulvaney was scheduled to speak at a private business roundtable in Fort Mill, South Carolina Friday morning, but he was momentarily distracted by a number of people wearing dinosaur costumes just outside of the room. Mulvaney was speaking at Movement Mortgage in Fort Mill, which encourages its employees to dress up in Halloween costumes on the Friday before Halloween.

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.

Chester County officials push for sidewalk at site where child saved sister 2 years ago

Two years after La'Darious Wylie died saving his sister from a hit and run driver at a school bus stop where there is no sidewalk, some Chester County officials are pushing for a sidewalk to be built for safety reasons. The sidewalk has been considered before, but there was no money for the improvement. Chester County Councilman Alex Oliphant said he is leading a renewed effort to find the money.

File video: Shooting victim found in car in Rock Hill

Police in Rock Hill are investigating after a man was found shot in a car at a gas station at the corner of Saluda Road and Mount Holly Road on the evening of Oct. 25. The man's injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said. Officers are looking for the shooter.