Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

The Lamb family in Fort Mill's Baxter Village, who shared this video, has since 2001 been putting on an elaborate Halloween "street show" in their front yard on Halloween night. Allen Lamb becomes a classic character - a mummy, witch, werewolf, phantom, Frankenstein and others - who entertains trick-or-treating families with costume and a signature song that he performs. Allen and LouAnn Lamb live at 7144 Michael Scott Crossing, Fort Mill. The Herald asked readers to share videos of their Halloween fun.