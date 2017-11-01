Artist’s work on display at Lancaster gallery

The Springs House Gallery in downtown Lancaster will present “Things Beautiful,” an art show and sale by artist Marcia Pyner.
“We proudly display local and regional artist’s work to promote the fact that we have great artists in the area,” said Debbie Jaillette, the executive director of the Lancaster County Council of the Art.
Pyner has been an Indian Land resident for four years.
Pyner said she sent Jaillette samples of her work via email last January and inquired about displaying her work in the Springs House Gallery.
“She saw our galleries and knows that we have a lot of members of the public come through,” Jaillette said.
This will be Pyner’s first show.
“I’ve got a Facebook page with ads and art for sale,” Pyner said. “I’m going to meet and greet at the reception and be thrilled.”
Pyner said she worked as a corporate flight attendant so she could stay home every other week and perfect her craft.
“I’ve been an artist my whole life,” Pyner said. “I love Jesus, and I want to paint beautiful things that point to his creation. Things that are uplifting and inspirational.”
Pyner received her bachelor’s degree of fine arts from East Carolina University and her masters degree of fine arts from the University of Illinois in Chicago. She taught at the middle school high school levels and taught courses at Armstrong College in Savannah, Ga., and Northern Virginia Community College in Springfield, Va.
Her career started as a graphic designer. She went on to create illustrations for commercial use.
She said she has produced more than 25 book covers during her time with Artworks Inc. in New York City, and she created works for clients including The Washington Post, the Williamsburg Foundation, Dell Books, Ballantine Books, and Potpourri Designs.
The exhibit runs Nov. 2-Dec. 27. There will be a free reception on Nov. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. The gallery is located on 201 W. Gay St. in Lancaster. Pyner’s artwork can be viewed online at her website marciapyner.com
Comments