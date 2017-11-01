Rock Hill honors civil rights heroes at Freedom Walkway

Darnell Ivory, above, daughter of the late Cecil A. Ivory, Sr. speaks during the 2017 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes reception in Rock Hill on Wednesday. Cecil Ivory was named as a recipient of the Freedom Walkway Local Heroes. Four civil rights heroes earned a place among those honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill: the late Catawba Indian Chief Gilbert Blue, Brother David Boone of the Rock Hill Oratory, former Herald newspaper editor Marshall Doswell and the late Rev. Cecil A. Ivory Sr. The Local Heroes program recognizes individuals or groups who fought for justice and equality for all citizens. The walkway is in downtown Rock Hill between the 139 Main apartments and the former Woolworths building. Two-year-old Brenden Bizell, right top, looks at photos of the honorees. Marshall Doswell, bottom right, 96, a former editor at The Evening Herald, speaks about the turbulent civil rights era in Rock Hill during the 1960s. – Tracy Kimball
Darnell Ivory, above, daughter of the late Cecil A. Ivory, Sr. speaks during the 2017 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes reception in Rock Hill on Wednesday. Cecil Ivory was named as a recipient of the Freedom Walkway Local Heroes. Four civil rights heroes earned a place among those honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill: the late Catawba Indian Chief Gilbert Blue, Brother David Boone of the Rock Hill Oratory, former Herald newspaper editor Marshall Doswell and the late Rev. Cecil A. Ivory Sr. The Local Heroes program recognizes individuals or groups who fought for justice and equality for all citizens. The walkway is in downtown Rock Hill between the 139 Main apartments and the former Woolworths building. Two-year-old Brenden Bizell, right top, looks at photos of the honorees. Marshall Doswell, bottom right, 96, a former editor at The Evening Herald, speaks about the turbulent civil rights era in Rock Hill during the 1960s. – Tracy Kimball Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com
Darnell Ivory, above, daughter of the late Cecil A. Ivory, Sr. speaks during the 2017 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes reception in Rock Hill on Wednesday. Cecil Ivory was named as a recipient of the Freedom Walkway Local Heroes. Four civil rights heroes earned a place among those honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill: the late Catawba Indian Chief Gilbert Blue, Brother David Boone of the Rock Hill Oratory, former Herald newspaper editor Marshall Doswell and the late Rev. Cecil A. Ivory Sr. The Local Heroes program recognizes individuals or groups who fought for justice and equality for all citizens. The walkway is in downtown Rock Hill between the 139 Main apartments and the former Woolworths building. Two-year-old Brenden Bizell, right top, looks at photos of the honorees. Marshall Doswell, bottom right, 96, a former editor at The Evening Herald, speaks about the turbulent civil rights era in Rock Hill during the 1960s. – Tracy Kimball Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Local

Rock Hill honors civil rights heroes at Freedom Walkway

Staff reports

November 01, 2017 9:48 PM

ROCK HILL

Four civil rights heroes earned a place among those honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill.

The city of Rock Hill named four 2017 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes Wednesday: the late Catawba Indian Chief Gilbert Blue, Brother David Boone of the Rock Hill Oratory, former Herald newspaper editor Marshall Doswell and the late Rev. Cecil A. Ivory Sr.

The Local Heroes program recognizes individuals or groups who fought for justice and equality for all citizens. The walkway is in downtown Rock Hill between the 139 Main apartments and the former Woolworths building.

– Tracy Kimball

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

    Thanks to Fort Mills Boys and Girls Club, Chelsea and Savannah Art Studio and Magic Wheelchair, a Fort Mill, South Carolina boy got his own set of Power Wheels for Halloween.

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'
Chester police at scene of toddler death 0:24

Chester police at scene of toddler death
Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street 0:22

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

View More Video