Rock Hill honors civil rights heroes at Freedom Walkway

Four civil rights heroes earned a place among those honored at the Freedom Walkway in downtown Rock Hill.
The city of Rock Hill named four 2017 Freedom Walkway Local Heroes Wednesday: the late Catawba Indian Chief Gilbert Blue, Brother David Boone of the Rock Hill Oratory, former Herald newspaper editor Marshall Doswell and the late Rev. Cecil A. Ivory Sr.
The Local Heroes program recognizes individuals or groups who fought for justice and equality for all citizens. The walkway is in downtown Rock Hill between the 139 Main apartments and the former Woolworths building.
– Tracy Kimball
