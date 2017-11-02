More Videos

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 1:17

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 2:00

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his 'woo' 0:44

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 2:34

Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:56

  • Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

    Keenan Miller, representing himself in a York County trial on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Miller was unprovoked and fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. Miller is charged with murder in the death of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.

Keenan Miller, representing himself in a York County trial on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Miller was unprovoked and fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. Miller is charged with murder in the death of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Local

William "Bump" Roddey gave a tearful speech to his supporters Tuesday night after learning John Gettys likely received a majority of the votes for mayor of Rock Hill. The York County Councilman faced a runoff election against Gettys after Roddey won the primary election by 48 votes on Oct. 17. Unofficial results on Tuesday night showed Gettys ahead with just over 52 percent of the votes.

Local

John Gettys pulled ahead in the race for mayor of Rock Hill Tuesday against William "Bump" Roddey. Gettys earned just over 52 percent late Tuesdsay evening in the runoff election. The candidates needed the runoff because neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election on Oct. 17, which earned Gettys 48 less votes than Roddey.

Local

Keenan Miller, 22, is defending himself without a lawyer in a York County trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons. The charges stem from a Rock Hill shootout on Keels Avenue in March 2016. An 18-year-old man died, and another man was wounded. Miller and the prosecution gave opening arguments Tuesday; he also cross-examined his former girlfriend, who is a witness for the prosecution. She testified that she was in the car sitting next to Miller when the shooting happened.

Local

The Lamb family in Fort Mill's Baxter Village, who shared this video, has since 2001 been putting on an elaborate Halloween "street show" in their front yard on Halloween night. Allen Lamb becomes a classic character - a mummy, witch, werewolf, phantom, Frankenstein and others - who entertains trick-or-treating families with costume and a signature song that he performs. Allen and LouAnn Lamb live at 7144 Michael Scott Crossing, Fort Mill. The Herald asked readers to share videos of their Halloween fun.

Local

A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.