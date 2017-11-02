Coroner identifies 2-year-old girl who died in Chester

More Videos 1:51 Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting Pause 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 1:35 Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:17 Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 2:00 York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:56 Ric Flair: There's no way I should be alive after some of the stuff I've done 0:44 The Nature Boy Ric Flair on his "woo" 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chester police at scene of toddler death A toddler died Wednesday morning in Chester, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. The death of the 2-year-old girl happened at a home on White Oak Street in Chester, Chester police said. Police had the house surrounded with crime scene tape. A toddler died Wednesday morning in Chester, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. The death of the 2-year-old girl happened at a home on White Oak Street in Chester, Chester police said. Police had the house surrounded with crime scene tape. hgsmoot@heraldonline.com Hannah Smoot

