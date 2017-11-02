Coroner identifies 2-year-old girl who died in Chester

The Chester County Coroner’s Office has identified the 2-year-old girl who died in Chester Wednesday.
The toddler was Khloe Simone Adams, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said.
The cause of death has not been released. The autopsy is expected to be completed Thursday afternoon, Tinker said.
Chester County Emergency services responded to a home on White Oak Street in Chester just before 8:30 a.m., Chester police said.
Adams was transported to Chester Regional Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said in a statement.
A neighbor, Erica Foote, said she lives in the house behind the home where Adams was staying.
“She was just a sweet girl,” Foote said. “She was happy yesterday. We went trick or treating.”
Chester Police Interim Chief Travis Moore thanked the Chester County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina SLED for assistance in the case in a statement Wednesday.
The case is still under investigation.
Check back for updates.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments