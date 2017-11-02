John Gettys (left) and Nikita Jackson will become members of the Rock Hill City Council at the first meeting in January. They both won their election runoffs Oct. 31. The results were certified by the York County Board of Voter Registration & Elections.
John Gettys (left) and Nikita Jackson will become members of the Rock Hill City Council at the first meeting in January. They both won their election runoffs Oct. 31. The results were certified by the York County Board of Voter Registration & Elections. Herald photo, contributed photo
John Gettys (left) and Nikita Jackson will become members of the Rock Hill City Council at the first meeting in January. They both won their election runoffs Oct. 31. The results were certified by the York County Board of Voter Registration & Elections. Herald photo, contributed photo

Local

York County elections board certifies Rock Hill mayoral, City Council Ward 5 results

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 02, 2017 2:58 PM

ROCK HILL

John Gettys was officially named the winner of Rock Hill’s mayoral election runoff and will become the city’s next mayor in January.

The York County Board of Voter Registration & Elections certified Thursday afternoon the results of Tuesday’s runoff elections, which featured victories by Gettys and City Council Ward 5 representative-elect Nikita Jackson.

Both Gettys and Jackson will become City Council members at the first council meeting in January.

Officially, Gettys, the Rock Hill Sports Commission chairman, earned 6,118 votes (52.20 percent) in the mayoral runoff. Challenger William “Bump” Roddey, a York County Council member, earned 5,603 votes (47.8 percent).

The certified results also show Jackson finishing with 1,436 votes (65.15 percent), while first-term incumbent Ann Williamson had 768 votes (34.85 percent).

Both races needed a runoff because no candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the Oct. 17 general election.

Rock Hill’s City Council is made up of six council members and the mayor.

In January, Gettys will take the mayoral post being vacated by longtime Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols, who is stepping down after 28 years of public service, including the last 20 years as mayor.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

    Keenan Miller, representing himself in a York County trial on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Miller was unprovoked and fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. Miller is charged with murder in the death of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting
They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini'
Chester police at scene of toddler death 0:24

Chester police at scene of toddler death

View More Video