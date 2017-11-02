York County elections board certifies Rock Hill mayoral, City Council Ward 5 results

John Gettys was officially named the winner of Rock Hill’s mayoral election runoff and will become the city’s next mayor in January.
The York County Board of Voter Registration & Elections certified Thursday afternoon the results of Tuesday’s runoff elections, which featured victories by Gettys and City Council Ward 5 representative-elect Nikita Jackson.
Both Gettys and Jackson will become City Council members at the first council meeting in January.
Officially, Gettys, the Rock Hill Sports Commission chairman, earned 6,118 votes (52.20 percent) in the mayoral runoff. Challenger William “Bump” Roddey, a York County Council member, earned 5,603 votes (47.8 percent).
The certified results also show Jackson finishing with 1,436 votes (65.15 percent), while first-term incumbent Ann Williamson had 768 votes (34.85 percent).
Both races needed a runoff because no candidate earned more than 50 percent of the vote in the Oct. 17 general election.
Rock Hill’s City Council is made up of six council members and the mayor.
In January, Gettys will take the mayoral post being vacated by longtime Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols, who is stepping down after 28 years of public service, including the last 20 years as mayor.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
