Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill names Mark Nosacka as new CEO

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 02, 2017 5:10 PM

ROCK HILL

Piedmont Medical Center announced it has hired Mark Nosacka as its new chief executive officer.

Nosacka, who once served in the U.S. Army Reserves, most recently served for nearly a decade as CEO at Good Samaritan Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nosacka, who will oversee all strategic, operational and clinical activities at Piedmont Medical Center, joined the Rock Hill-based hospital Oct. 16.

Grier Sandifer, Piedmont’s Governing Board Chair, said Nosacka would help push the “high-quality, compassionate health care services we already provide to the next level.”

“Mark’s experience and track record of success with program development, patient experience and his high level of dedication to the community are exactly the qualifications we were looking for in the next leader of Piedmont,” Sandifer said.

Nosacka earned a law degree from Tulane Law School and received his registered nurse diploma from Charity Hospital School of Nursing in New Orleans.

According to Piedmont Medical Center, Nosacka practiced law for several years in the areas of medical malpractice and criminal defense.

He has worked as a registered nurse in the areas of trauma and intensive care medicine.

Nosacka replaces former CEO Brad Talbert, who left his position in July after 13 months in charge at Piedmont.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

