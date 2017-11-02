Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case

More Videos

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting 1:51

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot 1:35

Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show 1:17

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

Watch: a special fan visited Rock Hill High football practice Nov. 2 0:44

New York City murder suspects arrested in York County 0:59

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial 0:53

Charlotte Hornets rookie Malik Monk 0:28

South Carolina AG talks human trafficking 1:12

    Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun.

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

A man who had been shot was found lying dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning, police said. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster. He was found lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, Lancaster police said.

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Fort Mill family entertains with costume, song in Halloween 'street show'

The Lamb family in Fort Mill's Baxter Village, who shared this video, has since 2001 been putting on an elaborate Halloween "street show" in their front yard on Halloween night. Allen Lamb becomes a classic character - a mummy, witch, werewolf, phantom, Frankenstein and others - who entertains trick-or-treating families with costume and a signature song that he performs. Allen and LouAnn Lamb live at 7144 Michael Scott Crossing, Fort Mill. The Herald asked readers to share videos of their Halloween fun.

York fire displaces 8 kids, 4 adults

A fire Thursday in York, South Carolina, displaced eight children and four adults. The fire was electrical and accidental, fire officials said. The American Red Cross is assisting the victims. But the fire left the people without a permanent place to live or clothing for the children and adults.