Volunteers at Fort Mill church put in a day’s labor so kids can sleep well at night

For some children, a night’s rest isn't always in a bed of their own.
It’s a problem a Fort Mill church is hoping to change, one frame at a time.
For the second year, St. John’s United Methodist Church built 25 wooden bed frames and made 25 fleece blankets for local children in need.
“Our hope is that a bed of their own will improve the quality of the child’s sleep impacting him/her intellectually, physically, emotionally, and spiritually,” the church said in a statement.
The Beds Equal Dreams build event was held at 9 a.m. in the church parking lot off Tom Hall Street.
The church teamed up with Fort Mill school district to identify families in need with children in all grade levels, from kindergarten to high school.
Since last fall, St. John’s has donated 29 beds to 15 families in the Fort Mill area, according to the church. In April, the children picked up the beds from the last build event.
The frames were made with donated lumber.
The church’s membership also donated linens, pillows, toys and pajamas.
Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082
Comments