Hundreds of walkers stroll through Rock Hill to raise money, awareness for hunger

Hundreds of people took an autumn stroll Sunday through Rock Hill to help people who do not have enough to eat.
Nearly 250 people from civic and church groups gathered at Winthrop University for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk, the oldest CROP Walk in South Carolina.
The event, sponsored by Church World Services, raises money and awareness to end hunger in the local community and in third world countries, said Laura Foster, Winthrop University program director for volunteer and community services.
“The walk supports that in third world countries, women and children predominantly walk six miles to get water,” Foster said.
Part of the money stays in York County to help Project HOPE, Fort Mill Care Center and The Bulb. Area walkers raised more than $3,000 by Sunday, according to York County Crop Hunger Walk website.
The CROP Hunger Walk teaches local children that their peers in many countries don’t have enough to eat, said Beverly Froebrich of Grace Community United Methodist Church in Fort Mill.
“Whey they (area youth) are hungry, they can just go get what they want,” Froebrich said. “And not everybody can do that.”
