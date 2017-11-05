More Videos

  • York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk to raise money and awareness for community and global charities that help fight hunger. Nearly 250 people from local civic and religious groups walked around Rock Hill streets and raised more than $3,000 for the Church World Service, which receives the donations. Part of the money goes to three local food banks.

Local

Hundreds of walkers stroll through Rock Hill to raise money, awareness for hunger

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

November 05, 2017 7:48 PM

ROCK HILL

Hundreds of people took an autumn stroll Sunday through Rock Hill to help people who do not have enough to eat.

Nearly 250 people from civic and church groups gathered at Winthrop University for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk, the oldest CROP Walk in South Carolina.

The event, sponsored by Church World Services, raises money and awareness to end hunger in the local community and in third world countries, said Laura Foster, Winthrop University program director for volunteer and community services.

“The walk supports that in third world countries, women and children predominantly walk six miles to get water,” Foster said.

Part of the money stays in York County to help Project HOPE, Fort Mill Care Center and The Bulb. Area walkers raised more than $3,000 by Sunday, according to York County Crop Hunger Walk website.

The CROP Hunger Walk teaches local children that their peers in many countries don’t have enough to eat, said Beverly Froebrich of Grace Community United Methodist Church in Fort Mill.

“Whey they (area youth) are hungry, they can just go get what they want,” Froebrich said. “And not everybody can do that.”

