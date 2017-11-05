Hundreds of walkers stroll through Rock Hill to raise money, awareness for hunger

More Videos 3:12 New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' Pause 2:26 Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:57 Thanks to one Fort Mill church, some local kids will have sweet dreams 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 1:11 More than 20 dead, including pastor's daughter, after Texas church shooting 0:21 Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 1:12 They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 0:34 Panthers Ron Rivera’s initial evaluation of Carolina’s win over Atlanta Falcons 2:27 Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 0:53 Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial Video Link copy Embed Code copy

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk to raise money and awareness for community and global charities that help fight hunger. Nearly 250 people from local civic and religious groups walked around Rock Hill streets and raised more than $3,000 for the Church World Service, which receives the donations. Part of the money goes to three local food banks. Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk to raise money and awareness for community and global charities that help fight hunger. Nearly 250 people from local civic and religious groups walked around Rock Hill streets and raised more than $3,000 for the Church World Service, which receives the donations. Part of the money goes to three local food banks.

