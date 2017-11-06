‘A soldier for equality’ Rock Hill civil rights legend Brother David Boone dies

Brother David Boone of Rock Hill, among the most influential civil rights fighters in South Carolina history, died Sunday after a long battle with cancer.
Members at St. Mary Catholic Church in Rock Hill, which Boone served since the late 1950s and even after retirement a few uears ago, said that church leaders told members of Boone’s passing.
“We have lost a soldier for equality,” said David Williamson Jr., one of the Friendship Nine civil rights protesters from the early 1960s who has known Boone all his life. “David Boone was a great man.”
Boone, who spent more than six decades fighting for equality for black people and the poor, had been bedridden for months since stopping cancer treatments. Boone came to The Oratory, the Catholic group that oversees area Catholic parishes, as a teenager and spent his life pushing for equality for all people.
Yet Boone always tried to give credit to others and shunned the spotlight. In his last interview in early June at age 84, Boone with his standard humility said of his life’s work : “I have no regrets, not one, except this: I wish I could have done more.”
Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said his heart was heavy when he was alerted by city officials that Boone died Sunday.
“Brother David Boone was a great humanitarian, and this entire city, this whole community, mourns his death,” Echols said. “This is a man whose life was spent seeking racial justice, racial equality, and racial harmony. His effect on this community will be remembered forever.”
Boone’s name is on one of the stools at the lunch counter in Rock Hill where the black Friendship Nine protesters were arrested in 1961 when fighting segregation. Boone is the sole white person honored at the lunch counter. Boone also desegregated Rock Hill’s recreation leagues and co-founded The Dorothy Day soup kitchen more than 30 years ago for the poor.
“Brother David’s life showed us what we all can do,” said Bev Carroll, who co-founded the soup kitchen with Boone. “His life, and now his death, means we all have to step up to the plate and carry on.”
Boone’s stance as a white person who denounced bigotry during the era when segregation and Jim Crow laws were both the law and social custom made him the subject of derision and even death threats before legal, cultural and social customs changed. Boone grew up in Kentucky but joined the religious life as a teen. He came to Rock Hill in the late 1950s and immediately worked on a boycott of segregated city taxis and buses, then was part of the “Jail, No Bail” movement in Rock Hill that became a national model for civil rights. He then spent the rest of his life working with the poor, including running a credit union for black people who had no access to credit.
York Mayor Eddie Lee, who knew Boone for more than 50 years, said Boone was “humble, gracious and fearless to the end.”
“Brother David was a peaceful warrior for human rights,” Lee said.
In recent decades, Boone has been honored with a building named for him at Carolina Community Actions, and city and county and state recognition for his work. Just last week, Boone was honored at Rock Hill’s civil rights walkway.
In his last interview in June, an exclusive with The Herald, Boone said he was proud to have been part of the fight for equality for all.
“My life has been very fulfilling, in the work that I have done,” Boone said in June. “I have drawn people closer to the Lord. If people see a difference in the races, something is wrong with them. God is all colors. No one should have a problem relating to anyone of a different color.”
Funeral services have not been announced.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
