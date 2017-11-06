The Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation is a non-profit that aims to spread awareness of carbon monoxide dangers and the importance of detectors. The organization is partnering with York County medical and emergency service providers to put 2,000 CO detectors in residential homes. Pictured is Amber Proctor Williams, Jeffrey Lee Williams’ aunt.
The Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation is a non-profit that aims to spread awareness of carbon monoxide dangers and the importance of detectors. The organization is partnering with York County medical and emergency service providers to put 2,000 CO detectors in residential homes. Pictured is Amber Proctor Williams, Jeffrey Lee Williams’ aunt. Contributed photo
The Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation is a non-profit that aims to spread awareness of carbon monoxide dangers and the importance of detectors. The organization is partnering with York County medical and emergency service providers to put 2,000 CO detectors in residential homes. Pictured is Amber Proctor Williams, Jeffrey Lee Williams’ aunt. Contributed photo

Local

York County emergency responders, PMC aim to fight carbon monoxoide poisoning

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

November 06, 2017 2:30 PM

YORK COUNTY

York County emergency officials are hoping to raise awareness about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Rock Hill’s Piedmont Medical Center has teamed up with York County fire departments and emergency personnel, with the Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation, in the York County Carbon Monoxide Safety Project.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and deadly gas. Common symptoms of poisoning include headache, weakness, dizziness, vomiting, confusion and chest pain, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The safety project said it aims to provide 2,000 carbon monoxide alarms for residential homes to the 18 York County fire departments, 45 portable monitors to first responders and 27 hand-held fingertip diagnostic monitors to emergency departments.

The Jeffrey Lee Williams Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to spread awareness of carbon monoxide dangers and the importance of detectors.

The foundation is named for Jeffrey Lee Williams, 11, who died in a hotel in June 2013 due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The hotel room did not have a functioning carbon monoxide detector, according to the foundation.

The detection devices will be given to the York County Fire Department, Piedmont Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, Fort Mill Rescue and River Hills EMS.

The carbon monoxide detectors will benefit multiple communities: Bethany-Santiago, Clover, Bethel, Smyrna, Hickory Grove, Sharon, Bullock Creek, York, McConnells, Bethesda, Oakdale, Lesslie, Rock Hill, Newport, Tega Cay, Riverview, Fort Mill and Flint Hill.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

    Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk to raise money and awareness for community and global charities that help fight hunger. Nearly 250 people from local civic and religious groups walked around Rock Hill streets and raised more than $3,000 for the Church World Service, which receives the donations. Part of the money goes to three local food banks.

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger 1:36

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger
New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing' 3:12

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'
Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case 1:09

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case

View More Video