It’s time to vote, York County. Do you know what you’ll see on the ballot?

Every registered voter in York County will face at least one question on Nov. 7. And it impacts just about everyone who uses a car.
Voters hold the power Tuesday to extend the life of the 20-year-old Pennies for Progress program — or end it. At a price of nearly $300 million, it would be the most expensive roads-fix plan ever in York County.
People who support the referendum say it has the potential to improve infrastructure that would impact residents from Rock Hill and Fort Mill in eastern York County to Sharon in the west.
Opponents say the referendum promises more than it can deliver, which could lead to cost overruns.
You can see details of the Capital Projects Sales Tax Referendum here.
A list of possible roads projects that would be financed by the fourth phase of Pennies for Progress was released earlier this year.
Voters across the county also will decide the future of seats on their local town or city council. Below is a breakdown of what local voters in each town will see on the ballot.
Rock Hill voters elected a new mayor and city council member last week in a runoff election.
Polls are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. The weather forecast is for scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Fort Mill
Fort Mill voters will elect two city council members.
John Beilsmith and incumbent Larry Huntley are running for Fort Mill’s Town Council Ward 3 seat. Julia Beilsmith, incumbent Trudie Bolin Heemsoth and Patti Rumsey are competing for the Town Council’s At-large seat.
Clover
Clover voters will decide the future of their town council.
Incumbent Mayor Donnie D. Grice faces challenger Greg Holmes in the town’s mayoral race.
Todd Blanton, Chris Farris, Scott Freshour, Dan Gourley, Amy Moses, Wes Spurrier and Debbie “PeeWee” Williams are all on the ballot for Clover Town Council.
McConnells, Hickory Grove
There will be no local elections for mayor or town council on the ballot for voters in McConnells or Hickory Grove.
Because the same number of candidates filed to run for the available number of seats on the town councils, those candidates will become the city’s leaders, according to the York County Board of Voter Registration and Elections.
Sharon
In the town of Sharon, voters have the choice to vote for up to four people to make up the Town Council.
Incumbent Mayor Beverly Blair is unchallenged.
The available candidates for Sharon Town Council include Bob Barnette, Jerry Bradham, Herschel L. Brown Jr., Tommy Childers, Kenn Doster and Donald Kropp.
Smyrna
Registered voters in Smyrna will elect a write-in candidate to fill out their town council.
Robert W. Faulkner, Robert P. Jackson and Amy Myott are the only candidates currently listed on the ballot for the race. Smyrna’s town council is made up of four council members and a mayor.
Incumbent Mayor William Christopher Faulkner is unchallenged.
Tega Cay
Tega Cay will hold elections for mayor and two city council seats.
Mayor George Sheppard, who has served Tega Cay since 2010, announced earlier this year he would step down from his position.
Dottie Hersey and David O’Neal will now face off to become the city’s next mayor.
Alicia Dasch, Abigail G. Duval, Ron Kirby, Chris Larsen, Gus Matchunis, Mike Mistretta and Heather Overman are all competing for two spots on the city council.
York
Voters in York will choose between incumbent Charles A. Johnson and challenger Steve Love to decide who will become the City Council District 1 representative.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments