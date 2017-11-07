Local

Saluda Trail Middle substitute teacher died at nurse’s office Monday, school says

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 07, 2017 1:06 PM

ROCK HILL

A retired Rock Hill schools teacher died on the campus of Saluda Trail Middle School Monday morning, according to Rock Hill Schools and a Rock Hill police report.

York County Coroner case manager Wendy Bailey said the teacher was Cheryl Miller, 63.

Miller retired from Rock Hill Schools in 2006 after 18 years in the district as a middle school teacher, according to Rock Hill School director of communications Mychal Frost.

Frost said the woman, identified by the coroner’s office as Miller, was working at a substitute teacher at the time of her death.

Frost said the woman died at the nurse’s station at Saluda Trail Middle and hadn’t yet gone to her classroom.

“Following the tragic loss yesterday morning, a district crisis response team trained in PREPaRE informed faculty and staff, contacted parents of students, and remained available on campus to assist students and teachers as news began to sink in and be processed,” Frost said in an email.

Police responded to the school just before 8:30 a.m., according to the police report.

The school nurse was helping Miller after she fell to the ground and wasn’t breathing, the report says.

Miller’s death appears to be of natural causes, the police report says.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

