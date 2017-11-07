More Videos

    Police and emergency vehicles responded Tuesday afternoon to the scene of a collision involving a Fort Mill School District bus on Cherry Road near Interstate 77.

Fort Mill school bus carrying children hit by car on N. Cherry Road in Rock Hill

By Amanda Harris

aharris@heraldonline.com

November 07, 2017 2:25 PM

FORT MILL

A Fort Mill school bus carrying children was hit from behind in a minor accident Tuesday afternoon on North Cherry Road in Rock Hill, said Capt. Brent Allmon with the Rock Hill Police Department.

Some students were treated by Emergency Medical Services for minor injuries at the scene, Allmon said. He said it was not clear if any students were transported for further treatment.

Traffic on North Cherry Road was down to one lane, Allmon said.

Allmon said a driver following another car too closely rear-ended that car, pushing it into the school bus. The driver was cited for following too closely, Allmon said.

The bus driver was not at fault in the collision, Allmon said.

The Fort Mill school district did not have further information Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

