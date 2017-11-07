Local
Moms of victim, accused share grief after court hearing for suspect in Rock Hill murder
Jayson Andre Tucker, 26, has been charged with murder by Rock Hill police in the Monday shooting death of Antonio Roddey, 32. Tucker appeared in a Rock Hill courtroom Tuesday where bond was denied. Loretta Gaither, the mother of Roddey, spoke in court about the loss of her son. After the hearing, Gaither and the mother of Tucker shared an emotional embrace in the courtroom.Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com