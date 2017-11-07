More Videos

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model 1:39

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans 1:40

Rock Hill family honors loved one, brings awareness to poor choices 2:26

Watch the scene after a collision on Cherry Road involving Fort Mill School District bus 0:28

They worked together to put a Fort Mill boy behind the wheel of a 'Lamborghini' 1:12

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead 0:45

Watch: Chester's Victor Floyd talks about first round 3A playoff win 0:21

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Number of dead in Texas church shooting could rise 0:59

  • Moms of victim, accused share grief after court hearing for suspect in Rock Hill murder

    Jayson Andre Tucker, 26, has been charged with murder by Rock Hill police in the Monday shooting death of Antonio Roddey, 32. Tucker appeared in a Rock Hill courtroom Tuesday where bond was denied. Loretta Gaither, the mother of Roddey, spoke in court about the loss of her son. After the hearing, Gaither and the mother of Tucker shared an emotional embrace in the courtroom.

Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011.

York County CROP Walkers raise thousands to combat local, global hunger

Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk to raise money and awareness for community and global charities that help fight hunger. Nearly 250 people from local civic and religious groups walked around Rock Hill streets and raised more than $3,000 for the Church World Service, which receives the donations. Part of the money goes to three local food banks.

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case

Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun.

Chester police at scene of toddler death

A toddler died Wednesday morning in Chester, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. The death of the 2-year-old girl happened at a home on White Oak Street in Chester, Chester police said. Police had the house surrounded with crime scene tape.

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

A man who had been shot was found lying dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning, police said. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster. He was found lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, Lancaster police said.

Roddey: 'this is not the last time' name will be on mayoral ballot

William "Bump" Roddey gave a tearful speech to his supporters Tuesday night after learning John Gettys likely received a majority of the votes for mayor of Rock Hill. The York County Councilman faced a runoff election against Gettys after Roddey won the primary election by 48 votes on Oct. 17. Unofficial results on Tuesday night showed Gettys ahead with just over 52 percent of the votes.

Voters elect Gettys as mayor of Rock Hill, unofficial results show

John Gettys pulled ahead in the race for mayor of Rock Hill Tuesday against William "Bump" Roddey. Gettys earned just over 52 percent late Tuesdsay evening in the runoff election. The candidates needed the runoff because neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the general election on Oct. 17, which earned Gettys 48 less votes than Roddey.

Convicted felon, 22, serves as his own attorney in York County murder trial

Keenan Miller, 22, is defending himself without a lawyer in a York County trial on charges of murder, attempted murder and weapons. The charges stem from a Rock Hill shootout on Keels Avenue in March 2016. An 18-year-old man died, and another man was wounded. Miller and the prosecution gave opening arguments Tuesday; he also cross-examined his former girlfriend, who is a witness for the prosecution. She testified that she was in the car sitting next to Miller when the shooting happened.