Fort Mill man’s fortune cookie paved way to $125K lottery payday

A Fort Mill man says a fortune cookie drove him to buy a winning $125,000 lottery ticket.
According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, a Fort Mill man picked up a lottery ticket after reading the message in a fortune cookie that predicted “Your luck’s about to change.”
The man told lottery officials he interpreted that message to mean he should try his luck at the lottery. His fortune came true, to the tune of $125,000.
“I’m pumped,” he told lottery officials. After years of renting, the unidentified man said he will buy his first house.
The QuikTrip store on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land will receive a $1,250 commission for selling the winning ticket.
The Fort Mill man said he has also bought a Powerball ticket for the Wednesday night drawing. The jackpot currently stands at $75 million.
