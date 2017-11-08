Watch: South Pointe’s Matthew Binford selected to Army All-American marching band

Rock Hill Mayor Doug Echols said Brother David Boone, a civil rights leader who fought for racial equality and helping the poor, left a legacy for members of the Rock Hill community. Boone, an 84-year-old humanitarian has died after battling cancer. Echols said Boone set an example for equality and the community should continue his mission.
A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011.
Hundreds gathered Sunday for the 40th annual York County CROP Hunger Walk to raise money and awareness for community and global charities that help fight hunger. Nearly 250 people from local civic and religious groups walked around Rock Hill streets and raised more than $3,000 for the Church World Service, which receives the donations. Part of the money goes to three local food banks.
Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun.
Keenan Miller, representing himself in a York County trial on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Miller was unprovoked and fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. Miller is charged with murder in the death of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.
A toddler died Wednesday morning in Chester, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. The death of the 2-year-old girl happened at a home on White Oak Street in Chester, Chester police said. Police had the house surrounded with crime scene tape.
A man who had been shot was found lying dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning, police said. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster. He was found lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, Lancaster police said.
William "Bump" Roddey gave a tearful speech to his supporters Tuesday night after learning John Gettys likely received a majority of the votes for mayor of Rock Hill. The York County Councilman faced a runoff election against Gettys after Roddey won the primary election by 48 votes on Oct. 17. Unofficial results on Tuesday night showed Gettys ahead with just over 52 percent of the votes.