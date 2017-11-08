SC student, 22, was found dead in a pond in July. Police won’t say what happened

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

The new Celriver Legacy Plaza was unveiled at the former site of the Celanese Celriver plant Wednesday adjacent to the Giordana Velodrome in Riverwalk. The plaza honors the men and women who worked at the textile plant in Rock Hill that employed thousands from the late 1940s until it closed in 2005. The plaza features large silhouette cutouts that represent textile workers, historical markers and pavers with names of former employees and project contributors.