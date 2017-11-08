New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

More Videos

Rock Hill mayor: beloved humanitarian left 'tremendous legacy' for others to model

New mayor: 'Rock Hill in the next 10 years will be amazing'

Nation Ford High School has two All-Americans

Fort Mill Elementary students take on real-world challenges in Junior Achievement Day

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Watch: South Pointe football stars receive Army All-American jerseys

Clouds disappoint but darkness awes during eclipse

Watch: Northwestern’s John Gilreath explains decision to enroll mid-year with Gamecocks

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

Watch: York’s Bobby Carroll previews tough 2nd round playoff game

    The new Celriver Legacy Plaza was unveiled at the former site of the Celanese Celriver plant Wednesday adjacent to the Giordana Velodrome in Riverwalk. The plaza honors the men and women who worked at the textile plant in Rock Hill that employed thousands from the late 1940s until it closed in 2005. The plaza features large silhouette cutouts that represent textile workers, historical markers and pavers with names of former employees and project contributors.

The new Celriver Legacy Plaza was unveiled at the former site of the Celanese Celriver plant Wednesday adjacent to the Giordana Velodrome in Riverwalk. The plaza honors the men and women who worked at the textile plant in Rock Hill that employed thousands from the late 1940s until it closed in 2005. The plaza features large silhouette cutouts that represent textile workers, historical markers and pavers with names of former employees and project contributors.
A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011.

Victim, 82, testifies during hearing for Chester Christian bookstore shooting case

Robert Worthy, a Chester minister accused of shooting his mother-in-law in August while trying to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore, appeared in court Thursday for a bond hearing. A judge set a $175,000 bond for Worthy, who is accused of attempted murder and other charges. A victim in the shooting, Annie McFadden, 82, testified that she was shot twice in the leg and that the shooter stood over her with a gun.

Accused murderer, 22, argues in court he was victim in 2016 Rock Hill shooting

Keenan Miller, representing himself in a York County trial on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two weapons charges in a 2016 Rock Hill shootout, testified Wednesday that the shootings were self-defense. Prosecutors argued that Miller was unprovoked and fired several times at three men in a car in broad daylight, wounding one of the men. Miller is charged with murder in the death of Jarrius Harding, 18, who died in the shootout.

Chester police at scene of toddler death

A toddler died Wednesday morning in Chester, Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said. The death of the 2-year-old girl happened at a home on White Oak Street in Chester, Chester police said. Police had the house surrounded with crime scene tape.

Lancaster police investigate homicide; man found dead in street

A man who had been shot was found lying dead in a Lancaster street intersection Wednesday morning, police said. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Tony Broome has identified the deceased man as 47-year-old Terry Louis Thompson of Lancaster. He was found lying in the road at East Dunlap Street and Thomas Lane, Lancaster police said.