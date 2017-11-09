Local

Police lift lockdown after investigating report of weapon at York school

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 09, 2017 3:16 PM

YORK

York police are on-site at York Intermediate School Thursday afternoon investigating a report of a weapon on campus, York School District I spokesman Tim Cooper said.

School has already been dismissed and no students are on campus, Cooper said. Any students waiting for parent pick-up have been moved to York Middle School.

Nearby schools York Middle and Jefferson Elementary were temporarily placed on lock down but have been reopened as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to a tweet from the school district, York County police and the sheriff’s office searched York Intermediate School and have deemed the school safe.

Check back for updates.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

