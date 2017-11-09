Police lift lockdown after investigating report of weapon at York school

York police are on-site at York Intermediate School Thursday afternoon investigating a report of a weapon on campus, York School District I spokesman Tim Cooper said.
School has already been dismissed and no students are on campus, Cooper said. Any students waiting for parent pick-up have been moved to York Middle School.
Nearby schools York Middle and Jefferson Elementary were temporarily placed on lock down but have been reopened as of 3:20 p.m. Thursday.
According to a tweet from the school district, York County police and the sheriff’s office searched York Intermediate School and have deemed the school safe.
Check back for updates.
Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068
Comments