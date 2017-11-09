Car crashed into Rock Hill school bus, police say

A Rock Hill school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon near the Cardinal Pointe apartments off West Main Street, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Students were on the bus at the time, but there were no injuries. Allmon said it’s unclear which Rock Hill school the bus was serving at the time.
The bus driver was not at fault, Allmon said.
The bus was hit by another vehicle making an apparent improper lane change, Allmon said. The collision was very minor.
The driver of the other vehicle was found as a contributor to the collision, Allmon said.
