Fotolia TNS
Fotolia TNS

Local

Car crashed into Rock Hill school bus, police say

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

November 09, 2017 3:21 PM

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill school bus was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon near the Cardinal Pointe apartments off West Main Street, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Students were on the bus at the time, but there were no injuries. Allmon said it’s unclear which Rock Hill school the bus was serving at the time.

The bus driver was not at fault, Allmon said.

The bus was hit by another vehicle making an apparent improper lane change, Allmon said. The collision was very minor.

The driver of the other vehicle was found as a contributor to the collision, Allmon said.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

    Three York schools were put on lockdown Thursday after a false report of a man with a gun on campus, school and law enforcement officials said. They searched York Intermediate School and said it was safe.

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus
‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result
New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant 1:43

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

View More Video