York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

Three people from Rock Hill were sentenced in federal court in Columbia Wednesday for conspiracy to defraud the United States in a $5 million food stamp fraud case that prosecutors said was "unparalleled in South Carolina." Li Phu, 55, described as the leader and organizer, was sentenced to two years in prison. Hong Nguyen, 29, was sentenced to 366 days in prison. Dianne Phu was sentenced to probation. The fraud went on at the Gas on the Spot store, then the Daily Express Mart, from 2009 to 2015, prosecutors said. In the video, Li Phu and her daughter, Dianne Phu, enter the federal courthouse Wednesday with Li Phu's husband before sentencing.