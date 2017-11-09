York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

In early 2008, four people were shot in a string of armed robberies in Rock Hill and Fort Mill that caused terror across York County. Phillip Watts, then 20, was arrested and accused of the crimes in February 2008. He was later convicted, and is serving seven life sentences. Charlie Powers, a longtime Fort Mill mayor who was one of the victims, recalls how he held the door for Watts before being shot by him. Police searched for the suspected shooter until DNA evidence helped them break the case. Lt. Tim Hager of the York County Sheriff's Office described Watts as an "evil person" who shot people "in cold blood" and who had planned to continue the crime spree until he was arrested.