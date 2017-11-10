Charlotte air traffic controller accused of having a weapon of mass destruction

Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans

Northwestern High School in Rock Hill on Friday hosted a celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 Veterans Memorial Highway. The renamed road, which is marked with a green sign, runs from the high school to York, for about 10 miles. The Northwestern chorus and band performed and local veterans groups attended, as did state Rep. Tommy Pope, R-York.