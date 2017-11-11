Children show gratitude to each other, veterans at annual party

Little hands grasped a giant American flag spanning half a basketball court. The children were there to say thanks.
They gather each year at a giant party to celebrate each other and express gratitude to the community.
Hundred’s of kids celebrated Saturday at the Cheer for Children’s “Gratitude” event in the South Pointe High School basketball gym. They had another reason to be grateful this year: their party fell on Veteran’s Day.
“We are kicking off the season of gratitude,” said Glenda Schock, wife of founder and event organizer Winslow Schock.
Cheer for Children is a nonprofit organization that helps needy children during the Christmas season. The organization holds the celebration for the kids each year, where they can play tug-of-war and other games, watch dancers perform and have a meal.
“We are so grateful for everything we get to do throughout the year,” Glenda Schock said. “Today is a day to say thank you to all those people that help us all during the year, to say thank you to the kids and just be grateful for what we are able to do.”
Tracy Kimball: 803-329-4084
