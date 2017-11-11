More Videos

Ralph Norman speaks at Fort Mill Veterans Day event 1:56

Ralph Norman speaks at Fort Mill Veterans Day event

Pause
‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result 1:32

‘Haven’t seen anything like this’: Elections officials react to ‘crazy’ one-vote Clover result

South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017 2:18

South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection 0:44

Lewisville High's Josh Belk honored as All-American Bowl selection

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here 2:25

The trailer for the newest 'Star Wars' movie is finally here

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer 2:27

Lancaster police charge man in murder of his wife, found killed with a hammer

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017 2:11

Northwestern Trojans vs Gaffney Indians - Nov. 10, 2017

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans 0:53

Northwestern High hosts celebration for renaming a section of S.C. 5 to honor veterans

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus 0:57

York County deputies, York police respond to false report of gun on school campus

  • Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill

    Hundreds of children joined volunteers at the annual Cheer for Children "Gratitude" party Saturday at South Pointe High School. The Cheer for Children non-profit organization that helps children in need during the holidays, held the event to "kick-off the season of gratitude." Since the party fell on Veteran's Day, the children and volunteers unfolded a giant American flag and hoisted it above their heads to show gratitude for veterans.

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill

Hundreds of children joined volunteers at the annual Cheer for Children "Gratitude" party Saturday at South Pointe High School. The Cheer for Children non-profit organization that helps children in need during the holidays, held the event to "kick-off the season of gratitude." Since the party fell on Veteran's Day, the children and volunteers unfolded a giant American flag and hoisted it above their heads to show gratitude for veterans.
Tracy Kimball By Tracy Kimball

Local

New 'legacy' project displays history of Rock Hill Celriver plant

The new Celriver Legacy Plaza was unveiled at the former site of the Celanese Celriver plant Wednesday adjacent to the Giordana Velodrome in Riverwalk. The plaza honors the men and women who worked at the textile plant in Rock Hill that employed thousands from the late 1940s until it closed in 2005. The plaza features large silhouette cutouts that represent textile workers, historical markers and pavers with names of former employees and project contributors.

Local

Thousands of teen 'CEOs' converge in Rock Hill for lesson on local STEM careers

Nearly 5,000 middle school teenagers gathered at the Winthrop Coliseum Tuesday for Teen CEO Day to learn about companies and agencies in York, Chester and Lancaster counties that offer STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math careers. The eighth graders asked representatives from dozens of businesses questions about the careers as part of a school project.

Local

Downtown Rock Hill shooting Monday leaves one dead

A man was killed in a shooting around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of Renew Our Community in downtown Rock Hill, police said. A person fled and police have a person of interest, officers said. Renew Our Community, known as ROC, serves the homeless and other needy people. It has been open on White Street in the downtown since 2011.