Hotels, a restaurant, homes. See what could come next in York County.

The latest round of development pitches to York County planners includes a couple of hotels, a restaurant, car lots and more.
Here are the projects county planning staff met with property owners to discuss in the past month:
▪ A new hotel is proposed on Lakemont Boulevard near Fort Mill, just off Carowinds Boulevard. Lakemont Property Investors owns the almost four-acre site. It’s right behind Cracker Barrel.
▪ Another hotel could go up on Springhill Farm Road near Fort Mill. The two-acre site is near the Springhill intersection with U.S. 21, just off I-77 at exit 90. Country records show a McDonalds Real Estate Company bought the site from Crescent Resources in 2010 for $1.7 million.
▪ A restaurant may be on the way at 2150 Gold Hill Road. The site, just across from Tega Cay Elementary School, is less than two acres. It’s part of two small county properties otherwise surrounded by Tega Cay.
▪ A 30-lot subdivision is in the works off of Ridge Road, north of Clover and west of Lake Wylie. The property is owned by Iron Gate Farm Homeowners Association. It’s 30 acres with a pond. Online listings at irongatefarmllc.com show waterfront and water view lots, with a couple of the 30 lots already sold. Sites are an acre or two each. The site also mentions an events venue, a horse show facility and boarding.
▪ An almost 19-acre site is in discussion for “possible commercial development” between U.S. 21 and I-77 in the Fort Mill area, just south of the I-77 northbound off ramp at exit 90. Carowinds Point Crossing, LLC owns the property.
▪ New Old, LLC is asking to rezone four parcels at more than six acres along New Gray Rock Road, near where Tega Cay plans to build Catawba Park. The plan is to combine five total parcels that are largely wooded. One has a mobile home. Five single-family homes are planned there.
▪ Rezoning to a more intensive business district could come to a site between Fort Mill and Tega Cay. Two parcels at 1954 S.C. 160 West sit in front of the Fox Hunt Farms apartments. Combined, they are a little more than two acres.
▪ A car lot could be coming to 2988 U.S. 21 near Fort Mill. That address is off, and just south, of Garrison Farm Road.
▪ Catawba Nuclear Station is looking to add a concrete pad. The station sits on more than 380 acres off of Concord Road near Lake Wylie.
▪ An industrial site just down Lakemont Boulevard from the proposed hotel is looking to expand its parking lot.
▪ Other county possibilities include several in Rock Hill, including a training station and office on Mt. Gallant Road — just off Lake Wylie, beside the River Stop site — and a use change at an industrial site on Mt. Gallant, construction company shop and separate auto repair shop on Lesslie Highway, mobile home park on Saluda Road, modular building at a church on Old Friendship Road, addition to an auto sales spot on Saluda, building addition at 640 Cel-River Road, building addition at a Midland Road industrial park and possible shed company on Old York Road.
A possible boat maintenance and storage site on S.C. 161, child care facility at 587 Kelly Road and car lot on Gabby Ford Road are proposed in York. A building renovation was pitched on North S.C. 161 northwest of Clover. A single-family home project is proposed off Tirzah Road, between Rock Hill and York.
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
