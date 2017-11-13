This aerial photo shows the new roundabout at the intersection of Congress Street and Lincoln Road in York. The project was funded by Pennies for Progress.
This aerial photo shows the new roundabout at the intersection of Congress Street and Lincoln Road in York. The project was funded by Pennies for Progress. Contributed photo
This aerial photo shows the new roundabout at the intersection of Congress Street and Lincoln Road in York. The project was funded by Pennies for Progress. Contributed photo

Local

‘Criss-cross’ intersection in York replaced by roundabout, thanks to Pennies

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 13, 2017 2:42 PM

YORK

York County has completed construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Congress Street and Lincoln Road in York.

The $1.8 million project was funded by Pennies for Progress, a 20-year-old countywide roads-fix plan.

The area used to have a five-way intersection that operated with a criss-cross pattern, according to York County’s Pennies for Progress manager Patrick Hamilton.

The new roundabout, he said, will “drastically improve the overall safety” of the intersection by creating a four-way entry and eliminating the need for a left-hand turn.

The project was approved in the third phase of Pennies for Progress, approved by voters in 2011. Revenue to fund the project was collected starting in 2012. Design work on the intersection began in 2013.

York County voters overwhelmingly approved a fourth phase of Pennies earlier this month. At a price of nearly $300 million, the Pennies 4 program will be the most expensive roads-fix plan ever in York County.

Since it was first passed in 1997, Pennies for Progress has helped raise nearly $700 million to build, extend or rehabilitate streets and highways in York County.

Voters’ approval earlier this month gives the county the authority to continue levying a 1-percent tax on certain goods and services to generate money for road work.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

    The day before Veteran's Day, cadets with the Marine Corps. JRROTC at Nation Ford High School in Fort Mill, South Carolina held a celebration to honor those who serve in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans 1:03

Cadets in Fort Mill show their appreciation for veterans
Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill 1:27

Children, volunteers say 'thank you' at 'Gratitude' party in Rock Hill
South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017 2:18

South Pointe Stallions vs Belton-Honea Path - Nov. 10, 2017

View More Video