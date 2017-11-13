‘Criss-cross’ intersection in York replaced by roundabout, thanks to Pennies

York County has completed construction on a roundabout at the intersection of Congress Street and Lincoln Road in York.
The $1.8 million project was funded by Pennies for Progress, a 20-year-old countywide roads-fix plan.
The area used to have a five-way intersection that operated with a criss-cross pattern, according to York County’s Pennies for Progress manager Patrick Hamilton.
The new roundabout, he said, will “drastically improve the overall safety” of the intersection by creating a four-way entry and eliminating the need for a left-hand turn.
The project was approved in the third phase of Pennies for Progress, approved by voters in 2011. Revenue to fund the project was collected starting in 2012. Design work on the intersection began in 2013.
York County voters overwhelmingly approved a fourth phase of Pennies earlier this month. At a price of nearly $300 million, the Pennies 4 program will be the most expensive roads-fix plan ever in York County.
Since it was first passed in 1997, Pennies for Progress has helped raise nearly $700 million to build, extend or rehabilitate streets and highways in York County.
Voters’ approval earlier this month gives the county the authority to continue levying a 1-percent tax on certain goods and services to generate money for road work.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
