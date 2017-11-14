Local

Chester woman, 31, killed in York County crash on I-77 Tuesday, troopers say

By Andrew Dys And Hannah Smoot

adys@heraldonline.com

November 14, 2017 8:15 AM

FORT MILL

A woman, 31, from, Chester, died in a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 77 in York County near Fort Mill, according to troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The woman’s name has not yet been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

The woman was traveling southbound on I-77 around 3:15 a.m. near mile marker 89 when she ran off the side of the road and hit a highway camera and overturned, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the highway patrol. The woman was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte but later died from her injuries, Hovis said.

