Rock Hill city manager earns praise, $3.9K bonus in performance review

City manager lauded for ‘tremendous’ service to Rock Hill over past 7 years Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun was praised Monday evening by the Rock Hill City Council for his service over the past seven years. Vehaun received a number of incentives in his new contract agreement. Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun was praised Monday evening by the Rock Hill City Council for his service over the past seven years. Vehaun received a number of incentives in his new contract agreement. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

