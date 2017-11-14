More Videos

Rock Hill City Manager David Vehaun was praised Monday evening by the Rock Hill City Council for his service over the past seven years. Vehaun received a number of incentives in his new contract agreement.
Local

Rock Hill city manager earns praise, $3.9K bonus in performance review

By David Thackham

dthackham@heraldonline.com

November 14, 2017 11:43 AM

ROCK HILL

Rock Hill city manager David Vehaun earned high praise from the City Council Monday night as they extended his contract and gave him new incentives.

Vehaun, entering his eighth year as the top municipal worker, received a public employee evaluation at Monday night’s council meeting at City Hall. Council members unanimously agreed to approve a one-time performance bonus for Vehaun of $3,962.

Vehaun’s overall salary is $197,350, a figure that is unchanged from 2016.

“With the direction that the city is moving, with a very strong financial position, we all appreciate your work very much,” said Mayor Doug Echols.

The city manager undergoes performance reviews annually, said Rock Hill spokesperson Katie Quinn. Vehaun’s contract was extended last year into 2018, but his new contract terms will extend into late 2020.

Vehaun will have the discretion to convert up to 10 days of annual leave into his salary, said Echols. Vehaun’s new contract went into effect with Monday night’s unanimous vote.

“The things we’re doing now, and have been doing for the past seven years, have been really tremendous,” said council member Jim Reno. “Words cannot express what you and your staff are doing for the citizens.”

Vehaun has served as city manager since October 2010. He previously served Rock Hill as assistant city manager, chief financial officer and senior financial analyst.

David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham

